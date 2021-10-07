Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,259 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $172,524.33.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

