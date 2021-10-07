Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $94,888.08 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $94,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

