Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 4,330 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $466.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.48 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

