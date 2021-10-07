Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 24,230 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $677,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLO stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 172.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

