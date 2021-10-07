Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Outset Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

