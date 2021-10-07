Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $12,872.61 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $12,872.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.