Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $12,872.61 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $12,872.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.