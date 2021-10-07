Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $76,025.73 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Radian Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Radian Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

