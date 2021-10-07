Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $279,335.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

