Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 51.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

