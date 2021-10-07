Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$191.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$191.49.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of IFC stock opened at C$163.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
