Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$191.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$191.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$163.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

