Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

