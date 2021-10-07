Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.04

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

