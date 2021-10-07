Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $148.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 315643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

