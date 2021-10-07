InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
