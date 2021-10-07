InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.