Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.61 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

