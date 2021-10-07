Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $352.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past year. Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.98 on Thursday, hitting $340.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

