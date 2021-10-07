Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,344 shares.The stock last traded at $72.70 and had previously closed at $72.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,330,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

