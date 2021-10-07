Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VBF remained flat at $$20.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.