Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.84 during trading on Thursday. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

