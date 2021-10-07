Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $52,687,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 100,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,781. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

