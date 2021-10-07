Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VPV stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.