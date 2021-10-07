Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IVPG opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 237.96 ($3.11). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.09.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio
