Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IVPG opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 237.96 ($3.11). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.09.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.