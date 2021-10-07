Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.78

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 15090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $12,529,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

