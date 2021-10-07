Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 27,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 798% compared to the typical volume of 3,026 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,010,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,216. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

