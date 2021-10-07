Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSR. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

