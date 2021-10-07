IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

