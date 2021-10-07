IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $546.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $631.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.68. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.