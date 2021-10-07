IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 852 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

