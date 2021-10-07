iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $424.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.57 million. iRobot reported sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in iRobot by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT opened at $80.47 on Thursday. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

