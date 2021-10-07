iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,354,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 13.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $775,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 19,661,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

