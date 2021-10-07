iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.47. 62,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

