iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $67.25. 21,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 25,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11.

