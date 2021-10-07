iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) is Investure LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Investure LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises 8.9% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investure LLC owned 6.63% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $56,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $127.24 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.43.

