iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $83.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

