iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $49.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

