iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,497,185 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

