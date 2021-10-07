iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.99. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,211. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $297.95 and a twelve month high of $432.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.