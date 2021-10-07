iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $195.91. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.64 and a 1 year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.