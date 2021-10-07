Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Isoray shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 971,179 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Isoray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get Isoray alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.