J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.09. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,672. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

