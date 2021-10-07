Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.39 and a 1 year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

