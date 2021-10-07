Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

