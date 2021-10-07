Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LITE opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
