Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after acquiring an additional 251,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,580,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.