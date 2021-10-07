Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

