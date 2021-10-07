Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,524,340. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $302.42 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.03. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

