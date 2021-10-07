Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.