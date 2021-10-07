Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

