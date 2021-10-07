Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.