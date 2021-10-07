JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €21.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.93 ($25.80).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEC shares. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Friday, reaching €21.94 ($25.81). The stock had a trading volume of 71,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.02. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

