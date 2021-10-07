Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EJPRY stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

